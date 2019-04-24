NFL Draft rookie contract scale: What Kyler Murray, other prospects will earn

The NFL’s rookie pay scale will determine how much money top prospects like Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa will earn when their names are announced at this year’s draft on Thursday.

Under the NFL’s collective-bargaining agreement, the value of first-year player contracts are set by a “total rookie compensation pool,” with prospects selected highest in the draft earning the most money. The pool is based on calculations tied to the NFL’s salary cap for the upcoming season.

For the 2019 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals’ first overall draft pick can expect to sign a four-year contract worth an estimated $34.9 million, including a $23.4 million signing bonus, according to projections from Spotrac. The second overall pick will receive a four-year deal worth an estimated $33.3 million, along with a $22.3 signing bonus.

Rookie pay declines as the draft progresses. The 32nd and final pick in the first round is slated to receive a four-year deal worth roughly $10 million, with a $5.3 million signing bonus.

Players selected in the first round generally receive fully guaranteed contracts, with a team option for a fifth year at a higher salary. Late-round selections receive less guaranteed money.

The final pick of the NFL draft’s seventh round is known as “Mr. Irrelevant” in league circles. This year, that player is projected to sign a $2.6 million contract with a $74,000 signing bonus.

Barring any draft day trades, the Packers, Cardinals, Raiders and Giants will each have to spend $10 million toward their 2019 salary cap on rookie players. The Giants and Patriots each have 12 draft picks, more than any other NFL team.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday.