Newark Liberty International Airport briefly grounds all flights following ‘airport emergency’

Newark Liberty International Airport briefly grounded all flights Saturday just ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The airport tweeted Saturday morning, “Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport. Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport.”

Details of the emergency were not immediately available. No major injuries were reported. Inflatable slides were used to deplane passengers on the runway.

United said Flight 2098, an Airbus A320, heading from LaGuardia Airport experience problems upon takeoff. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it was "hydraulics problems."

The Port Authority said the plane blew a tire on landing. It said there was also other structural damage that forced closure of the runway.

The airport tweeted later Saturday that it had reopened.

“Airport reopened. Expect delays. Please check with your carriers,” the tweet read.

A later tweet read, “Flight activity has resumed #EWR following earlier emergency landing of United plane that forced brief suspension of flights in and out of the airport. All pax deplaned, crews on scene to clear the area. Expect delays and please call your airline for flight status.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.