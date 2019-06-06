Since the Trump administration last week lifted year-round ethanol restrictions, average gas prices have dropped more than ten cents, according to AAA.

Experts predict summer prices could even plunge below the $2 mark in some areas of the country, setting the tone for the upcoming travel season.

Here are the 10 states seeing the cheapest gas prices, according to AAA.

TOP 10 STATES WITH THE CHEAPEST GAS PRICES (listed by average price per gallon of unleaded regular)

10. North Carolina: $2.549 per gallon

9. Virginia/Oklahoma: $2.521 per gallon

8. Missouri: $2.518 per gallon

7. Tennessee: $2.461 per gallon

6. Texas: $2.452 per gallon

5. Arkansas: $2.439 per gallon

4. South Carolina: $2.409 per gallon

3. Alabama: $2.389 per gallon

2. Louisiana: $2.383

1. Mississippi: $2.372