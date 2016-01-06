Nearly 9,000 Cases of Wish-Bone Ranch Dressing Recalled Nationwide

article

Wish-Bone has issued a voluntary recall for its Ranch Dressing after the company says the bottles were mislabeled.

Pinnacle Foods Group (NYSE:PF), a New Jersey-based packaged foods company is recalling a total of 8,678 cases of its 24 oz. bottles of Wish-Bone Ranch Salad Dressing nationwide after a consumer alerted the company that is was actually Blue Cheese Dressing, which contains eggs.

People who have allergies or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product, according to a release by the Food and Drug Administration. There have been no illnesses to date.

The FDA says the product is otherwise safe to consumers who are not allergic to eggs.

Consumers should check the ‘Best Used By’ date on the neck label of the bottle.

The mislabeling concurred on April 23, 2015. No other Wish-Bone products were included in this recall.

