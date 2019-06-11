NBA Finals Game 6 ticket prices at record levels for Warriors' last game at Oracle Arena

Ticket prices for Game 6 of the NBA Finals have reached record levels on the secondary market as the Golden State Warriors look to even the series against the Toronto Raptors in their last-ever home game at the fabled Oracle Arena.

The “get-in” price, or cheapest available ticket for Game 6, stood at $1,021 as of Tuesday afternoon, marking the highest price on record for Oracle Arena, according to data from secondary vendor TickPick. The average purchase price was $1,170, while the average listing price was $5,822.

The Warriors currently trail the Raptors 3-2 after a dramatic Game 5 victory that saw Golden State stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thomson rally after teammate Kevin Durant injured his right Achilles tendon. However, the Warriors’ upcoming departure from Oracle Arena after a recent run of three championships in four years is the chief force driving demand, according to TickPick marketing strategist Kyle Zorn.

"This is inarguably one of the most successful runs of any franchise in any sport,” Zorn told FOX Business. “It's rare to witness such a historical event and fans recognize just how special of an opportunity it is to be there in person at Oracle's farewell.”

After decades playing home games at Oracle Arena, the Warriors are set to move to the Chase Center in time for the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. The Warriors have already secured a record of more than $2 billion in advance sponsorships, suite and season ticket sales ahead of its debut, according to team executives.

“While we often see prices drop after an initial surge following a win, we expect the demand to hold all the way to tip-off,” Zorn added. “The only other game at Oracle Arena that came as close in demand as Thursday's Game 6 was Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals versus LeBron and the Cavaliers."

Ticket prices are expected to rise even higher if the Warriors tie the series and proceed to Game 7 at Toronto’s ScotiaBank Arena. At present, the “get in” price for Game 7 stands at $2,250, with an average purchase price of $2,013 and an average listing price of $5,822. Those prices would rank as the highest on record for an NBA Finals game since TickPick began tracking sales data in 2011.

Game 6 tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.