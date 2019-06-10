NBA Finals: Justin Trudeau, Nancy Pelosi place bet on Raptors-Warriors outcome

The Toronto Raptors’ strong performance thus far in this year’s NBA Finals has Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau close to winning an impromptu bet with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

The two politicians announced Monday that they have a friendly wager on the outcome of this year’s NBA Finals, where the Raptors currently hold a 3-1 series lead over the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Trudeau or Pelosi will win a care package full of local goods if the team from their respective home locale wins the series.

“The Raptors are making history and they aren’t done yet. We’re going all the way, Canada. Ghirardelli chocolates and a glass of California wine are going to pair nicely with the Raptors’ first NBA title,” Trudeau said in a statement. “We the North.”

If the Warriors win the series, Trudeau has promised to send Pelosi a shipment of “locally made goods from across Canada,” according to a press release. If the Raptors win, Pelosi will send Trudeau a selection of California-made Ghiradelli chocolate, wine, almonds and walnuts.

“The only thing sweeter than watching Golden State once again become world champions is doing so while enjoying a selection of Canada’s finest,” Pelosi said in a statement. “I am proud to be part of Dub Nation!”

Only one team in NBA history has overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. The LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers accomplished the feat in 2016.

Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals tips off at 9 p.m. ET in Toronto.