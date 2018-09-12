Naomi Osaka set to sign a megadeal with Adidas: Report

U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka is reportedly set to sign the biggest deal Adidas has ever made with a female athlete, after the tennis star defeated 23-time Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Continue Reading Below

According to a new report from The Times, the 20-year-old is expected to sign the deal on Thursday that is worth an estimated $8.5 million annually. Osaka, who is already on Adidas’ payroll, is only reportedly making a “six-figure” salary that will expire this year.

If the contract goes through, this would be the biggest deal the sportswear giant has ever given to a female tennis player and it could propel Osaka up the ranks on Forbes’ 2018 list of highest paid female athletes, which Williams currently leads.

In 2010, tennis star Maria Sharapova made history by signing the most lucrative female sports contract ever with Nike. The deal was a 10-year contract worth an estimated $70 million.

However, a spokesperson for Adidas would not disclose any contractual information or rumors about its current or future partnerships with Osaka.

Since Saturday, Osaka has been thrust into the global spotlight after defeating Williams, who received three code violations during the final match of the Open. The first violation was for illegal coaching from the stands, the second was for smashing her racket and the third was for calling the umpire a “thief.”