MLB MVPs Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich are budding business stars

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich are poised to become Major League Baseball’s next marketing superstars after taking home MVP honors for the 2018 season on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Betts was the overwhelming choice for American League MVP, earning 28 of 30 first-place votes. The 26-year-old played a key role on both offense and defense for a Red Sox team that won the 2018 World Series, hitting .346 with 32 home runs, 80 RBIs and 129 runs scored.

"Yeah, it's been a pretty good 2018," Betts told MLB Network. "I enjoy these moments while I can because 2019, hopefully, we can make it better."

Yelich similarly dominated voting in the National League, earning 29 of 30 first-place votes en route to MVP honors. The 26-year-old hit a league-best .326 with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs and led the Brewers to a playoff berth.

"It's unbelievable," Yelich said. "It's really hard to put into words right now. You never dream of winning an award like this."

Advertisement

Now formally recognized as two of baseball’s best players, both Betts and Yelich will undoubtedly attract attention from top corporate sponsors, and a large payday won’t be far behind. Here’s a quick business breakdown of this year’s winners:

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (2018 salary: $7 million)

Yelich is in the midst of a 7-year, $49.5 million contract, signed in 2015 while he was a member of the Miami Marlins. The team-friendly deal runs through the 2022 MLB season. Yelich has endorsement deals with Louisville Slugger, memorabilia company Steiner Sports, Under Armour and T-Mobile. He has earned more than $14 million in salary during his MLB career.

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox (2018 salary: $10.5 million)

Though Betts will not be a free agent until 2021, he was awarded a $10.5 million salary in arbitration for the 2018 season and will see that number climb much higher in 2019. Betts has endorsement deals with several major brands, including Nike, BodyArmor, New Era caps and Axe Bat. He has earned about $13.5 million in salary during his career.