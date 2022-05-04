Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Idaho

Migration from big cities boosts housing prices in smaller markets

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are moving out of big cities, driving up housing prices in smaller markets like Boise

close
The 10 most overvalued housing markets in the U.S. are in Idaho, Florida and Arizona. This means homes are selling for more than their expected price. Boise is the number one more overvalued market right now. video

Migration from big cities leading to overvalued housing prices in smaller markets

The 10 most overvalued housing markets in the U.S. are in Idaho, Florida and Arizona. This means homes are selling for more than their expected price. Boise is the number one more overvalued market right now.

BOISE, Idaho – After 26 years of living in California, Teresa Jeffry and her family moved to Boise in November 2020. 

"I do think Boise was, you know, a gem that people are finally discovering," Jeffry said.

Jeffry’s job allowed her to work from anywhere. The community in Boise and a lower cost of living were two of the biggest reasons for the move.  

WHAT'S FUELING AMERICANS' BIG-CITY EXODUS

"The people helped to sell us in Boise," Jeffry said. "And then the other thing is, I feel like your money goes a lot further here. So, there’s a sense of accessibility and affordability." 

Boise housing market

More people are moving from bigger cities to smaller ones like Boise, Idaho. (FOX Business / Fox News)

Since the pandemic, more people are moving out of big cities. That’s driving up housing prices in smaller markets like Boise. 

TOP HOUSING MARKETS IN 2022 PROJECTED BY REALTOR.COM

"The primary reason for this is that many people from high-cost areas, whether California markets or from Seattle, Portland, are moving into Boise," said National Realtors Association Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.  

Boise housing market

The value of housing is skyrocketing in places like Boise. (FOX Business / Fox News)

The 10 most overvalued housing markets in the U.S. are in Idaho, Florida and Arizona. This means homes are selling for more than their expected price. Boise is the No. 1 most overvalued market right now. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Nobody expected what happened in the Boise market from 2020 on," said Realtor Kerri O’Hara.  

O’Hara wasn’t surprised about how expensive Boise homes have become. 

"We have not enough supply and a seemingly never-ending amount of demand," O'Hara said. 

Boise housing market

As of May 2022, Boise is the most overvalued housing market in the country. (FOX Business / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This has made it tough on people living in Boise looking to move within the city. 

"People now — when they want to either be a move-up buyer or they’re retiring and want to buy a smaller house — that’s become increasingly difficult as well," O'Hara said. 