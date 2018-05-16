Michigan State $500M Larry Nassar settlement: Who will pay?

Michigan State University students will help pay a $500 million settlement for victims of Larry Nassar, a former professor and sports doctor who sexually abused hundreds of young girls. John Engler, interim president, said costs will be borne through a combination of tuition and state aid, as the Detroit Free Press reported. Yet state lawmakers have expressed concerns over allowing the university to use state aid.

Continue Reading Below

The university hadn’t returned a request for comment from FOX Business at the time of publication.

During its 2016-2017 school year, MSU raked in $859 million in tuition, comprising 29% share of its total revenue, according to its annual financial statement. State and capital appropriations were valued at $338 million. The university’s financial assets were valued at $6.1 billion, with a net position of $3.9 billion, as of June 30, 2017.

The university also has an endowment –used to cover scholarships, professor support and “other annual university expenses” – valued at $2.7 billion as of June 30, 2017.

The settlement announced on Wednesday includes $425 million set aside for current claimants and $75 million to protect against future claimants. The university faces claims from at least 300 victims.

Nassar, who admitted to sexually assaulting the young girls, received a prison sentence exceeding 100 years.