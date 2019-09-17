Miami swingers club must pay nearly $1M for using models' photos without permission

Miami’s “most famous swingers club” must pay nearly $1 million for promoting its business using photos of professional models who never gave their permission, according to the Miami Herald.

A federal jury ordered Miami Velvet late Monday to pay $892,500 to the 32 models whose photos were used to promote the South Florida swingers club, the newspaper reported.

The models – who include former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Joanna Krupa – filed the suit in 2015 claiming the members-only club had used their images in an attempt to “class up” its business.

Miami Velvet misled people into thinking the models supported the “unhealthy and unsanitary” acts, according to the lawsuit, which was cited by the Herald. Three victims’ names were even used in the spots, according to the report, which did not identify them.

U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez ruled that the club was liable for false advertising in 2017, and the jury trial was held to determine how much the victims should be paid.

“In 2019, we respect a woman’s right to say yes or no: Consent matters and should matter to all of us,” lead plaintiffs attorney Naim Surgeon said during Monday’s closing arguments. “These aren’t just pretty women. They’re entrepreneurs, mothers, businesswomen.”

The victims sought more than $5 million in damages.

Krupa was awarded $65,000, while former Boca Raton police officer-turned Miami Dolphins cheerleader Jaime Longoria and “Deal or No Deal” model Cora Skinner will each receive $32,500, the report states.