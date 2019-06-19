Miami officials pondering cashless Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium: report

Miami officials are considering doing a cashless Super Bowl when the blockbuster game is held in 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium, a new report stated.

Continue Reading Below

Tom Garfinkel, the CEO and president of the Miami Dolphins, the host team for Super Bowl LIV, told The Athletic, he was “doing a lot of research now and contemplating cashless Super Bowl.”

Some stadiums have already implemented the cashless approach. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, is cashless in order to carry out quicker transaction times and lower wait times for fans. If fans come with cash, the stadium offers those people to put the money on a card. Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, went cashless this year.

The Baltimore Ravens’ President Dick Cass told The Athletic that officials were looking into a cashless option for the 2020 NFL Season.

“It’s inevitable at some point that we will have almost all cashless transactions,” Cass told The Athletic. “That’s just the way. I mean, when you go into Starbucks now, not that many people use cash and when they’re using cash and people are sort of grumbling to themselves, ‘Why is he using cash?’ Right?”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Steve Cannon, the CEO of AMB Group, the holding company that owns the Falcons, told The Athletic that since the stadium went cashless, food and retail sales went up about 15 percent.

FOX Business’ request for a comment from the Miami Dolphins was not immediately returned.