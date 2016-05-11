MGM CEO Jim Murren: I Think the Broadway Show 'Hamilton' Will Come to Las Vegas

During an exclusive interview with the FOX Business Network’s Liz Claman, MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren discussed how MGM has increased its profits since the financial crisis.

Murren pointed to an increase in many segments of the business including hotel spending trends, food and beverage, entertainment, retail, and conventions.

“At least in Las Vegas I can say, we are stronger than we have been since 2007,” he said. “Since before the crisis, we’re back to almost the best days we’ve ever had, which was in that 2006-2007 period.”

But Murren said he doesn’t want to stop there. Being one of the entertainment capitals of America, he said increasing the draw for potential consumers is important, pointing to an effort to bring Broadway’s hit show “Hamilton” to the desert sands.

“I think Hamilton will come here. I’ve seen it, my wife has seen it twice, and it’s unbelievable,” he said.

Murren described his love for the show, explaining that when he started his Wall Street career, it began right next to Trinity Church at 115 Broadway in New York City. That just so happens to be where President Alexander Hamilton is buried.

“I’m a big fan,” he said. “Broadway shows typically don’t last long in Las Vegas. We’ve had some great shows that haven’t lasted long but Hamilton is the exception and I would do a lot to bring Hamilton here.”