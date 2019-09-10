Melvin Gordon's holdout is 'money he's never going to get back': Cowherd

The longer Melvin Gordon continues his holdout, the more difficult it will be for him to get the contract he wants. So says FS1 personality and Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd, who thinks the Los Angeles Chargers running back needs to drastically alter his holdout because he’s losing money.

The Chargers appear to be just fine, based at least off of Week 1. The team is on the rise, especially after making the AFC Divisional round last season under head coach Anthony Lynn and are now 1-0 after a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Cowherd thinks that for the sake of Gordon’s bank account, the player needs to end his holdout.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back is seeking a new long-term deal from the Chargers. His bargaining position isn’t quite as strong as he perhaps thought it might be when the holdout started this summer.

On Sunday, the Chargers win was punctuated by a big afternoon from Austin Ekeler. Gordon wasn’t missed as Ekeler stepped forward; the third-year running back had 154 total yards and three touchdowns.

“Melvin Gordon, I love you. You’re a good guy. But this is not a good holdout, fire your agent. This is not a good holdout. The Chargers have Ekeler and Justin Jackson and Ekeler is a dog, man. He can play. Yesterday he was unbelievable,” Cowherd said during his show Monday.

“Listen, I like Melvin Gordon and I think he’s going to come back. But he gave up money he’s never going to get back.”

Gordon’s holdout continues as several start players have gotten mega deals in recent weeks.

The Dallas Cowboys handed Ezekiel Elliott a six-year, $90 million contract extension after the running back held out from the team's training camp. This weekend, Julio Jones got his own deal -- a three-year, $66 million extension from the Atlanta Falcons where $64 million is guaranteed.

Gordon faces difficult circumstances in getting his own bigtime contract though.

Elliott is the cog that makes the Cowboys offense turn and Jones is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Gordon is certainly a top-tier running back but as Cowherd notes, he isn’t in a position to make demands.

“Anthony Lynn is a power coach with a presence, they run the football well. Ekeler is a very high-end backup. A lot of time with these holdouts, it is your leverage,” Cowherd said. “Who’s my backup? How much do they need me? Melvin Gordon is a good player. He’s not for that offense and that position, a have-to-have to win lots of game. Melvin, come back -- you’re a good player. But in this situation the longer you stay out, you’re going to have less and less leverage.”