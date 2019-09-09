Antonio Brown's deal with the Patriots includes a second year: report

For Antonio Brown, the ‘Patriots Way’ is paved with a lot of cash.

The erstwhile Oakland Raiders wide receiver, who was released this past weekend and was snatched up by the New England Patriots, is poised to still make a lot of money despite joining what will be his third team this year. Brown signed a one-year contract with the Patriots that will net him $15 million, of which $9 million is guaranteed.

A report on Monday said that the Patriots hold could extend the contract through 2020. That option is worth $20 million. It is a cap-savvy move from the Patriots to backend the deal as an option.

Being a malcontent pays off, apparently.

His tenure in Oakland, whihc included a case of frostbit, was anything but ideal. Brown was presumed to be a major offseason addition for the Raiders, who obtained the star wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Brown complained about everything including his helmet and allegedly threatened general manager Mike Mayock.

Not exactly a good return on their investment for the Raiders. Now, he is the Patriots headache.

New England has to be hopeful that in Brown, they can coax the same level of commitment and buy-in as they have from other troubled players. Players like Randy Moss, who is perceived to be a malcontent, acclimated and thrived in the Patriots system, where no player can be bigger than the team's sustained success.

Perhaps all Brown needs is a good friend in the locker room, or perhaps, a roommate who will keep him accountable.

That appears to be what Tom Brady is hoping to do, making an appeal to Brown with an eye towards keeping his new wide receiver engaged and focused. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has made it clear that he is open to sharing his house with Brown, perhaps a shrewd move to make sure that his new teammate stays focused and engaged.

There is no indication if Brady will charge Brown rent. it is lso unclear is if Brady’s wife, model Gisele Bündchen, has signed off on having a house guest.

Should Brown stay engaged and productive, the Patriots could leap to the top of Super Bowl favorites in the NFL. He is considered one of the best wide receivers of his generation.