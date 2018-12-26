Mega Millions could deliver biggest Christmas lottery gift ever

This week’s Mega Millions lottery drawing could turn out to be a major Christmas stocking stuffer.

A jackpot of more than $300 million is up for grabs in the Tuesday drawing.

It is the largest Christmas Day jackpot in the history of the multi-state lottery.

The lucky numbers are 2, 8, 42, 43, 50 and Mega ball 6.

The grand prize has grown to $321 million after a nine-week spell without a winner.

Combined with a $294 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Wednesday, the holiday week could deliver prizes worth more than $600 million.

The televised Mega Millions drawing, only the fifth ever on Christmas Day, was held at 11 p.m. Eastern time, with a machine selecting six numbered balls, including the "Mega ball."

There have been no Christmas Day grand prize winners so far, Mega Millions said.

The pot is drawn from sales in 44 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The immediate cash value of the prize, which winners can opt to take, is $193.7 million, Mega Millions said.