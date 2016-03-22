'McDreamy' Says ‘Resuscitation Skills’ May Help Save Tully’s Coffee

article

He may play a sexy neurosurgeon on “Grey’s Anatomy,” but in the real world Patrick Dempsey isn’t playing one bit. Just ask the folks at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

A bankruptcy court judge on Friday approved the actor’s bid to buy struggling Seattle-based Tully’s Coffee chain, knocking down other rival offers, including one led by mega-chain Starbucks.

And according to Dempsey, in this new endeavor he will make use of some lessons learned over the years by the fictional Dr. Derek Shepherd.

Specifically, Dempsey told FOXBusiness.com, Derek learned “the importance of building a great team around you and being able to rely on your colleagues. This is important whether you are operating in a hospital or in a business.

“In this particular case, some of those ‘resuscitation skills’ might also come in handy,” Dempsey said.

The $9.15 million acquisition will save more than 500 jobs, according to Dempsey. After 20 years in business, the beleaguered Seattle-based coffee chain filed for bankruptcy last year. Today, Tully’s has 47 locations in Washington and California, as well as other franchises across the country. Six other bidders, including Starbucks, were denied.

Dempsey said the drive behind the purchase was to save jobs, and he won’t waste any time in rolling up his sleeves.

“From day one, we have been focused on saving jobs, keeping Tully’s independent and infusing new life and enthusiasm into the company. I’ve been deeply humbled by the outpouring of support from the City of Seattle and am very proud to be a new business owner in this amazing city. We have a lot to accomplish over the next few months and years and I am excited to now call Seattle my second home,” Dempsey said. “We are anxious to get started and will immediately begin the process of putting our vision to revive the company into place.

“I can’t wait to spend more time at the stores getting to know our employees and customers, and hearing what they have to say.”