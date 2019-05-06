Maximum Security owner plans Kentucky Derby appeal after horse disqualified

The co-owner of Maximum Security on Monday said that he is in “total disbelief” after his horse crossed the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified for being an interference to other horses and plans to file an appeal.

“We were stunned, shocked, and in total disbelief,” Gary West, co-owner of Maximum Security, told NBC’s "Today" in an exclusive interview.

"The appeal has to be filed within 48 hours so we’ll be filing that today,” he added.

West also said his horse will not be competing in the Preakness Stakes next weekend as “there’s no Triple Crown on the line for” them.

On Saturday, officials of the Derby, known as stewards, determined that West’s horse violated the state’s interference rule that penalizes horses for impeding the path of others in a race.

Stewards found that Maximum Security did interfere with the path of several horses during the race and later declared Country House as the winner.

It was the first time in Derby’s 145-year history a horse was disqualified for action during the competition.

The last time a horse was disqualified was in 1968 over a drug test.

West said he plans to file the appeal with the state racing commission, but according to its regulations, all “findings of fact and determination shall be final and not subject to appeal.”

If the appeal is not accepted, West hinted that a lawsuit could be a possibility.

"If the state racing commission refuses to hear about it, I think this is something that's big enough that the entire racing world is looking at this," West told NBC. "And I think they deserve an opportunity to really know what was going on."