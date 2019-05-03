Kentucky Derby purse rises to $3M, first increase since 2005

The racing field at this year’s Kentucky Derby can look forward to a hefty check if they manage to make it to the winner’s circle.

Continue Reading Below

The purse for this year’s race at Churchill Downs is $3 million, up from $2 million last year. The boost marks the first time since 2005 that the Kentucky Derby’s purse has increased.

The winning horse will earn a $1.86 million payday for its owners, 5 percent of which will go to the victorious jockey. Second place will earn $600,000 and third place will take home $300,000.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. It is also the most lucrative of the three events.

Churchill Downs’ decision to boost the prize pool coincides with record betting totals for the race in recent years. Last year’s Kentucky Derby weekend drew a record $225.7 million in wagers, including $149.9 million on the main race alone.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Game Winner is the betting favorite on Saturday, followed by fellow contenders Improbable and Roadster. The early frontrunner, Omaha Beach, withdrew from the race earlier this week due to a breathing issue.