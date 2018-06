Shares of commodities producers rose sharply after the passage of a tax-cut bill in the U.S. Senate was seen as fueling economic expansion.

Miners of industrial metals rose amid anticipation that the stimulus from corporate tax cuts would unleash a wave of building.

Gold futures declined as the dollar strengthened in light of the outlook for stronger economic growth.

