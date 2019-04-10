Masters Tournament purse breakdown: A look at the winner's share

Augusta National Golf Club’s green jacket isn’t the only prize that awaits the winner of this year’s Masters Tournament in Georgia.

The first of golf’s four annual major tournaments, the Masters is expected to feature an overall purse of $11 million, just as it has in each of the last two years. The tournament’s prize pool ranks among the most lucrative offered on the PGA Tour.

Last year’s Masters champion, Patrick Reed, received a $1.98 million payout, and this year’s winner can expect the same. The runner-up will receive $1.188 million. Each of the tournament’s top 24 finishers earned at least $100,000 while players who miss the cut after the first two rounds still receive $10,000 each, according to PGA.com.

Reed finished last year’s event at 15-under to earn his first-ever major championship and green jacket, besting runner-up Rickie Fowler by just one stroke. He will look to defend his title this year against a field that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and 2017 champion Sergio Garcia.

The 2019 Masters Tournament begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday. A full breakdown of last year’s top prize money payouts can be viewed below.

Champion: $1.98 million

Runner-up: $1.188 million

Third place: $748,000

Fourth place: $528,000

Fifth place: $386,375