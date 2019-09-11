Former NFLer's 'juicing' habit makes him major money

Ex-NFL wide receiver Marques Colston helped the New Orleans Saints win Super Bowl XLIV and made history as the team's all-time franchise leader in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, as well as total touchdowns and receptions.

Now, he's making history again by juicing. No, not the kind of juicing frequently associated with today's athletes.

After leaving the league in 2016, Colston kept making money because he invested in a company called Main Squeeze Juice Co.

"Main Squeeze is a franchise concept that was born in Louisiana, and, obviously, playing 10 years down there with the Saints, it was a really good opportunity to partner with a young, up-and-coming franchise concept," Colston told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co."

"We pride ourselves on making healthy easy for our customers." Marques Colston

The company sells cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls and has multiple locations in Louisiana and Texas.

Colston said it feels good to give back to a community that gave him so much during his career and helps support small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Main Squeeze was founded in 2017.