MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Poised For Longest Streak Of Declines In Months As Tech Selloff Resumes

More private-sector jobs added in November than expected: ADP

U.S. stock-index futures pointed to a mildly lower open on Wednesday, with major indexes poised to extend their recent decline as technology shares once again came under selling pressure and put particular pressure on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 43 points, or 0.2%, to 24,132, while S&P 500 futures declined 3.05 points, or 0.1%, to 2,625.25. Futures for the tech-laden Nasdaq-100 lost 29.25 points, or 0.5%, to 6,242.50.

On Tuesday, the Dow closed lower by 109 points (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-looks-on-track-for-another-record-while-nasdaq-appears-set-to-fall-again-2017-12-05), or 0.5%, as the S&P and Nasdaq Composite both suffered modest losses, falling for a third-straight session. If the S&P closes down for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, that will represent its longest streak of daily declines since March. A fourth straight daily drop for the Nasdaq would be its longest since November 2016.

Tech-heavy benchmarks such as the Nasdaq Composite, down 1.3% for the week, have seen the most selling in recent sessions, with analysts blaming profit-taking after big gains in large-capitalization tech stocks (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/brace-for-more-tech-pain-and-more-cheer-for-the-stock-markets-sad-sacks-2017-11-30), as well as worries over the possible retention of a corporate alternative minimum tax as the U.S. overhauls its tax system. Keeping the corporate AMT could hit tech companies harder than others.

The main equity gauges still are showing sizable gains for the year, with the Dow up 22%, the S&P higher by 17% and the Nasdaq up 26%. All three are within 3 percentage points of record levels, continuing a historic streak (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sp-500-is-poised-to-make-uncanny-stock-market-historyfor-doing-almost-nothing-2017-10-12) without a decline of that modest magnitude.

What could help move markets?

The retention of the corporate alternative minimum tax in the Senate version of the Republicans' tax bill has been seen as a factor in tech-stock selling. The House's bill repealed the corporate AMT, but in a last-minute switch before passing its bill early Saturday morning, the Senate decided to keep the provision.

On the data front, private-sector employers added 190,000 jobs in November (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/private-sector-adds-healthy-190000-jobs-in-november-adp-says-2017-12-06), which was above expectations but below the rate added in October.

Separately, the increase in productivity of American firms and workers was unchanged at 3% in the third quarter under the government's first do-over of its original report (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-third-quarter-productivity-gain-left-at-3-2017-12-06).

What are strategists saying?

"People are becoming a little more risk averse with the march up in technology. While these are great companies, a stock like Amazon (AMZN) isn't cheap. They've had a huge run, and they'll need a pause to refresh a bit, which could be 10-15%, or even 25% in some names," said Chris Bertelsen, chief investment officer at Aviance Capital Management, LLC.

"However, it isn't the end of the world. We haven't had a drawdown in a long time, so one could happen at any time, especially given the confluence of global political risk, and the fact that valuations aren't totally out of control, they are on the high side." (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/unitedhealth-to-buy-davita-doctor-group-for-49b-2017-12-06)

Which individual stocks look set for big moves?

Shares in Google parent Alphabet Inc.(GOOGL) (GOOGL) and e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.(AMZN) dipped by less than 1% in premarket trading following news that Google had pulled YouTube from Amazon streaming devices (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/google-pulls-youtube-from-amazon-streaming-devices-2017-12-05).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.(AEO) jumped 4% in premarket trading after it reported third-quarter same-store sales that came in above analyst forecasts (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/american-eagle-outfitters-shares-rise-after-same-store-sales-beat-expectations-2017-12-06).

Jack Daniel's whiskey parent Brown-Forman Corp.(BFA) is likely to see active trading as it's among the companies on the earnings docket before the open.

United Parcel Service Inc.(UPS) could come under pressure after the shipping giant warned about delivery delays (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ups-warns-of-some-delivery-delays-amid-online-shopping-surge-2017-12-05).

UnitedHealth Group Inc.(UNH) said it would buy DaVita Inc.'s (DVA) physician group for about $4.9 billion in cash (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/unitedhealth-to-buy-davita-doctor-group-for-49b-2017-12-06).

What are other assets doing?

European stocks (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-on-course-for-2nd-losing-session-with-tech-knocked-down-2017-12-06) were dropping for a second day in a row, while falls for tech and mining shares drove losses across Asia markets (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asia-pacific-markets-drop-on-weakness-in-tech-mining-sectors-2017-12-05).

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was edging lower, while gold futures (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-climbs-from-4-month-low-helped-by-geopolitical-worries-2017-12-06) were rallying from a four-month low. Oil futures were losing ground.

Bitcoin moved further above $12,000 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bitcoin-hitting-new-records-tops-200-billion-in-market-capitalization-2017-12-05) Wednesday, last trading around $12,700.

