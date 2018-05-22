Mark Zuckerberg to tell European lawmakers “I’m sorry”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes his apology tour to Brussels on Tuesday.

He’ll face questions about the scandal over improper use of millions of Facebook users’ data.

Zuckerberg will defend his company over the misuse of data by the British company Cambridge Analytica, a consultancy that worked on the Trump presidential campaign.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal affected up to 87 million users and prompting several apologies from Zuckerberg and generated calls for regulation and for users to leave the social network.

Cambridge Analytica announced last week that it declared bankruptcy and was being liquidated.

Zuckerberg is expected to say that many Facebook users in Europe, use it for good, according to prepared remarks reported by USA Today.

"Whether it’s fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing people’s information, we didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibilities," Zuckerberg is expected to say. "That was a mistake, and I’m sorry."

Zuckerberg is expected to say Facebook expects to employ 10,000 people across 12 European cities by year's end, up from the current 7,000.

Zuckerberg will is meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.