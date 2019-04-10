Mansion once owned by oil heir William Getty sells for $27M

article

A San Francisco mansion once owned by oil heir William Getty has sold for $27 million, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 107-year-old five story home, which nestled in one of San Francisco's most affluent areas in Pacific Heights, was first marketed for $30 million in June but was later reduced to $29 millon in February and finally sold for $27 million in April.

The estate's current owners bought the property from William Getty, who is the grandson of late oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, and his wife, Vanessa, in 2015 for $12.5 million with the intention of renovating and reselling it.

The Gettys purchased the home for $11.5 million in 2002. The home was originally built in 1912 by Bay Area architect Louis M. Upton.

Here's a look inside the renovated 9,700 square foot mansion with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge.