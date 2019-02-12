Majority of New Yorkers approve of Amazon’s HQ2, despite political backlash

Despite fierce and frequent attacks from New York politicians against Amazon for its planned expansion in Long Island City, a neighborhood in Queens, a majority of New Yorkers said they approve of the $3 billion deal.

Continue Reading Below

According to a poll released Tuesday by the Siena College Research Institute, 56 percent of voters around the state support the project, compared to 36 percent who said they don’t. As part of the deal, Amazon will receive $3 billion in exchange for building its second headquarters -- highly sought after by other North American cities -- in New York.

The e-commerce behemoth said it will also create 25,000 high-paying jobs and invest at least $2.5 billion in the New York City area.

“Even as Amazon is said to be reexamining the deal with New York to locate in Queens, by twenty points New York voters approve of the deal,” Don Levy, the director of Siena College Research Institute, said in a statement.

Upstate voters are evenly divided across the platform, Levy said, while suburban voters strongly approve. Interestingly, in New York City, voters approve of the deal by about 23 points.

Advertisement

The poll comes at a fraught time for the New York-Amazon relationship. Last week, The Washington Post reported that Amazon was reconsidering its plan to build HQ2 in New York, following a flood of opposition from some city and state officials. In response, an Amazon spokesperson said, "the company remained focused on “working hard to demonstrate what kind of neighbor we will be.”

Last week, the Democratic majority in the state Senate selected Sen. Michael Gianaris of Queens, a noted critic of the Amazon deal, to the Public Authorities Control Board, which could be the deciding force behind the development plan for Amazon -- and if it's presented with the plan, will have the power to veto it, as first reported by The New York Times.

"The deal that is before us would be horrible for New York and horrible for the country and set the precedent of giving $3 billion to the wealthiest corporation in the company to pay them to come here, especially when many of us believe they were likely to come anyway," Gianaris told FOX Business during an interview last week.

Cuomo, who helped to negotiate the deal, will have to decide whether to refuse Gianaris’ appointment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Siena conducted the poll of 778 registered voters via telephone from Feb. 4 to 7. It has a 4.3 percent margin of error.