Magnetic Tech Can Help Save You From Shark Attacks

With the start of summer just underway, beachgoers are expected to flock to their favorite destinations in record numbers. However, protection against shark attacks may be the number one concern for surfers and swimmers as experts forecast attacks to hit a record in 2016.

New technology has been emerging to fend off predators from attacking swimmers in the ocean. The Cyber Guy Kurt Knutsson discussed some of the shark-deterrent gadgets that will give the casual beachgoer and surfer a peace mind.

One such device is the Sharkbanz wristband, which uses magnetic technology to deter the most common shark predators.

“Sharks have all these senses and as they get closer, it really disrupts what’s going on their noggin and they just evade getting out of there,” Knutsson told host Stuart Varney on the FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co.

In 2015, shark attacks hit a record of 98 and accounted for six deaths worldwide, according to George Burgess, director of the International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida.

Knutsson suggested surfers use the Modom Shark Leash which is an interchangeable rope attached to a surfer’s ankle that uses the same magnetic technology as the Sharkbanz to deter approaching predators.

“There is a ton of technology that is now coming to market and stuff that is about to well get into further development that is going to revolutionize keeping sharks away from eating people like you [Varney],” Knutsson said.