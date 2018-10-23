Lottery luck? The most and least drawn numbers

With billions of dollars’ worth of lottery prizes up for grabs this week, Americans across the country are hoping the numbers on their tickets will make them rich.

Some numbers, however, have actually been drawn with more frequency than others for both the Mega Millions and Powerball games.

According to lottonumbers.com, across Mega Millions drawings since Sept. 6, 1996, the number 2 has been drawn with the most frequency, a total of 219 times. It was most recently drawn 21 days ago.

The second most common Mega Millions number is 17, appearing 218 times over the span of 2,235 games. In third place is 31, at 218 drawings, while 39 has been selected 214 times.

The numbers that have appeared with the least frequency are 72 – drawn 20 times – 71 – drawn 22 times — and 67, called just 24 times.

The most “overdue” number, which hasn’t been called in 154 days, is 36.

For Powerball, out of 2,766 draws since April 22, 1992, the number 26 was drawn the most often, at 285 times. It was last drawn 146 days ago. The second most common number – 41 – was drawn 282 times, most recently 20 days ago. In third place is 16, picked 279 times, 28 was selected 278 times and 22 came up on 277 instances.

The most overdue Powerball number is 35, having last been drawn 258 days ago.

The least drawn over the same number of games were 65 – which appeared just 16 times – 60, which was drawn 19 times and 66, popping up on 23 occasions.

However, while these numbers have been drawn with different frequencies over time, experts caution that is just pure coincidence.

“Every combination has equal chance of occurring, so which numbers you choose doesn’t impact your chance of winning,” Andrew Swift, associate professor in the department of mathematics at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, said in a statement to FOX Business.

The Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night is for $1.6 billion, while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $620 million. The IRS will tax a sizable chunk of the loot, but because the pots are so large, winners still stand to take home a hefty payout.