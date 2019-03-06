Lose something? Inside Uber's Lost and Found Index

Accidentially left your phone inside an Uber? Well, you're not alone.

Continue Reading Below

According to the ride-sharing company, which released its annual "Lost & Found Index" this week, phones are the most commonly lost items during an Uber ride.

Each year, Uber releases its report to offer customers a snapshot into its data relating to lost and found items, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to get them back.

"Over the last year, we’ve seen phones, cameras, wallets, and keys top the list of most commonly forgotten items, with glasses, vapes and drivers licenses rounding out the top ten. But riders aren’t just leaving the usuals behind – they’re forgetting everything from 8-week-old Chihuahuas, to Harry Potter Magic Wands, to beard oil and so much more," Uber said in a press release.

In addition to the list of top items lost, Uber also shared which cities have the most "forgetful" riders. This year, riders in East Alabama and Gallup, New Mexico topped the list.

Advertisement

Also, the company narrowed down the days and times customers are most forgetful. Typcially, but unsurprisingly, Uber riders are most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The most forgetful days last year were Jan. 1 and Oct. 29 -- New Year's and near Halloween.

And if you're one of those riders who typically forgets things, Uber outlines the steps you can take to retrieve those items.

How To Get Your Items Back

According to Uber, the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone in an Uber, you can log in to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do next:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something Tap “I lost an item” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

1. Phone

2. Camera

3. Wallet

4. Keys

5. Purse/Backpack

6. Clothing

7. Glasses

8. Headphones

9. Vape/E-cig

10. ID/License

The 10 Most "Forgetful" Cities

1. East Alabama

2. Gallup, New Mexico

3. Cookeville, Tennessee

4. Mississippi Delta

5. Boone, North Carolina

6. Sioux City, Iowa

7. South Georgia

8. Mankato, Minnesota

9. College Station, Texas

10. Tallahasee, Florida