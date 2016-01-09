LinkedIn to buy advertising technology company Bizo for $175 million

LinkedIn says it is spending $175 million to buy Bizo, a provider of advertising technology and measurement services aimed at professionals.

LinkedIn Corp. said Tuesday that it is paying 90 percent in cash and the rest in stock for San Francisco-based Bizo. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Founded in 2008, Bizo lets marketers target professionals with ads they want them to see, and helps measure the effectiveness of the ad campaigns.

LinkedIn, a professional networking service based in Mountain View, California, has more than 300 million users. The deal comes a day after Yahoo Inc. announced that it is buying Flurry Inc., which helps companies make mobile apps and design mobile ad campaigns.