Ledger Beefs Up the Storage on Nano X Crypto Hardware Wallet

For all the cryptocurrency wallet apps out there, the safest place for your blockchain-based digital assets is still offline. Ledger, which manufacturers popular crypto hardware wallets like the Ledger Nano S, unveiled its new flagship device today at CES—the Ledger Nano X.

Ledger's hardware wallets are USB devices with small inner screens to validate payments, providing an alternative crypto storage method to cloud-based wallets and exchanges, as well as more analog means such as cold storage.

The hardware wallet stores your encrypted private keys to various crypto assets (Ledger directly supports 13 cryptocurrencies, and dozens more via third-party apps) separately from your other devices and machines while still allowing users to send and receive payments and check their balances.

The Ledger Nano X has a redesigned interface and a larger built-in screen, as well as six times the storage capacity—up to 100 different crypto assets. The other major improvement is an added Bluetooth feature, which connects to Ledger's second new product, a mobile app called Ledger Live Mobile.

The Ledger Live Mobile app lets users securely check their real-time balances, manage transactions, and remotely install or uninstall apps on their Nano X hardware wallet without the need to plug the USB device into a computer.

Ledger Live Mobile will be available on iOS and Android on Jan. 28.

