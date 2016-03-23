Lawmakers to Entrepreneurs: Tell Us What You Need

article

Some lawmakers are launching a Web site to give small business owners across the country a chance to be heard in the Capitol.

The House Small Business Committee announced Tuesday a new interactive online forum, "Small Biz Open Mic,"that it says gives U.S. entrepreneurs a chance to speak directly with policy makers. The site is a blog-style media forum that invites small business owners to leave comments and share stories. Users are encouraged to comment on government policies as well as Committee news and legislation. General interest stories about small businesses as well as policy news will also be posted on the site.

Committee Chairman Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) said the site is being launched to give business owners from anywhere in the country a direct line to lawmakers in Washington DC.

"Week after week, the theme from our Committee hearings is that small businesses are being suffocated with over-regulation, crippling taxation and economic uncertainty,” Graves said in a release. “The testimony that we hear from our hearings is an important part of our legislative process, however, not every small business has the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC to appear before the Committee. That’s why we are launching ‘Small Biz Open Mic.’

The more input small business owners contribute to the site, the better, he said.

“To do our jobs well, we need to hear directly from small companies about how government is helping or harming their business," Graves said. "With their help, we can make certain that Washington supports policies that allow small businesses to thrive and pave the way to economic growth, innovation and job creation.”