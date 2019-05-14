Kylie Jenner files trademark to possibly launch new baby line, report says

Kylie Jenner is possibly expanding her empire with a new baby line that would include furniture for newborns, breast pumps and skincare, a report said.

Jenner filed a trademark for “Kylie Baby” in a possible move to launch a new line of baby products, TMZ reported Tuesday, citing court documents. The trademark application stated the line would include furniture such as changing tables and crib bouncers as well as lotions and creams. Jenner also reportedly plans to create breast pumps and breast milk bottles for new mothers and baby blankets.

Kylie Jenner reportedly filed a trademark for "Kylie Baby" to launch a new line of baby products. (AP)

Strollers and car seats could also be in the works.

The Kardashian-Jenner members are familiar with the trademark application. Jenner joined Kim and Khloe Kardashian in February in filing trademarks for their children’s names — North, Chicago and Saint West for Kim Kardashian, True Thompson for Khloe Kardashian and Stormi Webster for Jenner, TMZ reported at the time.

The sisters filed the trademarks so they can use the names for future business ventures that include skincare, toy and clothing lines, the report said.

Jenner also filed a trademark application for “StormiWorld,” inspired after Travis Scott’s album “Astroworld.” Scott, Stormi’s father, and Jenner threw a lavish first birthday bash for their daughter in February with the theme, “StormiWorld.”

Forbes magazine crowned Jenner the “youngest-ever self-made billionaire” at the age of 21. The magazine said the makeup mogul’s estimated fortune is $1 billion due to a combination of Kylie Cosmetics’ $900 million worth and money from other projects.