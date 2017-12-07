Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Creates New Parent Company to Hold U.S. Businesses

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AE) said Thursday it has created a new parent company, Ahold Delhaize U.S.A., to hold its U.S. businesses, which will be led by Kevin Holt as its chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

The Dutch food retail group said that Ahold Delhaize U.S.A. will include brands such as Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant, Hannaford, Giant/Martin's and Peapod, as well as Retail Business Services LLC, a shared services company that provides support to the brands.

Mr. Holt is currently chief operating officer of Ahold U.S.A. and in the new role as CEO of Ahold Delhaize U.S.A he will continue to be a member of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize's management board and executive committee.

