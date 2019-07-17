Injured NBA star Kevin Durant to out-earn every MLB player while likely missing 2019-20 season

Injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will out-earn every player in Major League Baseball – and most NBA players – as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

Durant, 30, is set to earn $38.2 million for the upcoming season as part of a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season as he recovers from the injury.

In a year that will likely be dedicated to rehab and recovery, Durant will earn more money than baseball’s highest-paid player, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who is earning $36 million for the 2019 season. Durant will also earn as much money as the entire Baltimore Orioles roster, according to Spotrac data.

Durant will earn more money than all but three NBA players. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is due to receive $40.2 million in total cash, while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul and Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook each have $38.5 million paydays.

Regarded as one of the NBA’s best players, Durant commanded high interest on the free-agent market this summer despite the virtual certainty that he won’t be healthy enough to play until 2020. Durant signed his max deal with the Nets just days after undergoing surgery.