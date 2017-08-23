Keppel Corp Gets US$400 Million Order to Build Two Container Ships

Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG) said Thursday it has won an order valued at more than US$400 million to build two container ships for Honolulu-based Pasha Hawaii.

The two liquefied natural gas-fueled ships will be delivered in the first and third quarters of 2020 respectively, Keppel said in a statement to Singapore Exchange. Each of the vessels will have the capacity to carry 2,525 standard 20-foot equivalent unit containers, Keppel said.

August 23, 2017 20:23 ET (00:23 GMT)