Justify gets Belmont Stakes sponsor in Wheels Up

A private aviation company has signed on to be the exclusive sponsor of racehorse Justify during its run for the horse racing’s Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

The company, Wheels Up, will have its logo exclusively displayed on Justify’s blanket and on the uniform of the 3-year-old colt’s jockey, Mike Smith. Justify, who previously won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, is one win away from becoming the second Triple Crown winner in the last four decades.

"It's an unbelievable moment for us to add Justify and Jockey Mike Smith to our growing list of incredible Wheels Up brand ambassadors,” Wheels Up founder and CEO Kenny Dichter said in a statement. "Once you become part of the Wheels Up family, the magic happens—everyone saw that three years ago when Wheels Up sponsored American Pharoah and he won the Triple Crown at Belmont. It's an honor to represent another potential Triple Crown winner this year. Winners fly Wheels Up and we wish Justify all the best."

American Pharoah, won the Triple Crown in 2015, marking the first winner in 37 years. Justify is an overwhelming betting favorite to repeat the feat and win at Belmont.

Like American Pharoah, Justify’s trainer is Bob Baffert, one of the top-earning trainers in the sport.

Financial terms of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed. Wheels Up also has sponsorship deals with several marquee athletes, including Tom Brady, Serena Williams and J.J. Watt.