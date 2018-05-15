Just graduated? Here are the best and worst places to launch a career

Location, location, location.
The saying isn’t only key in the real estate world but also for newly-minted graduates, who are looking to launch their careers on the right foot.
According to a new study released Tuesday, employers are planning to hire 4% more graduates from the class of 2018 than they did last year.
In lieu of the good news, personal finance website WalletHub analyzed data on more than 180 U.S. cities to figure out the best spots for entry-level positions.
The top spots included Salt Lake City, and Orlando, Florida, while Santa Clarita, California and Shreveport, Louisiana turned out to be duds.
But if money is the top priority, the report says new graduates should head down south to Durham, North Carolina because it has the highest monthly average of $3,746, which is 2.7 times higher than in Honolulu and Pearl City, Hawaii at $1,396.
Here are the top 10 best and worst places to launch a career.
Best Places to Start a Career
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Orlando, Florida
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Tempe, Arizona
- Austin, Texas
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Denver, Colorado
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
Worst Places to Start a Career
173. Detroit, Michigan
174. North Las Vegas, Nevada
175. Jackson, Mississippi
176. Newport News, Virginia
177. Montgomery, Alabama
178. Newark, New Jersey
179. Hialeah, Florida
180. Oxnard, California
181. Shreveport, Louisiana
182. Santa Clarita, California.