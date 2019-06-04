Job openings, median pay increases in May, report shows

Job openings and median pay in the U.S. were both up in May, according to a new report.

Glassdoor said open jobs in the U.S. was up 1.2 percent year-over-year — reaching a total of 5,762,175 available slots as of May. The median pay was also up 2 percent from the year prior to $53,273.

Jobs that saw some of the largest pay increases over the past year included cashier at 4.5 percent, a pharmacy technician at 7.8 percent, restaurant manager at 4 percent, truck driver at 5.2 percent and bank teller at 4.2 percent.

Those that saw a notable decline in median base pay included financial advisor at -2 percent, maintenance worker -1.8 percent, business development manager at -2 percent and attorney at -1.7 percent. However, it's worth noting many jobs that saw the median base pay fall were higher paying.

Industries that saw the most open jobs included accounting and legal, construction, consulting, government, information technology, insurance, media and publishing and private security. Insurance had the largest growth at a whopping 56.7 percent while internet and technology saw the slowest at -32.4 percent, per the report.

The city that saw the largest job growth was Atlanta with 123,708 open jobs, up 7.3 percent from the year prior. The city that had the biggest decline in job growth was Houston with 94,074 open jobs, down 2.9 percent from the year prior.