Job hunting? These 10 US cities have the best opportunities

U.S. job hunters are in the driver’s seat.

With unemployment at a nearly 50-year low and with more openings than workers to fill the positions, some employers are being forced to offer additional incentives to lure potential workers, particularly in rural areas.

But, 10 U.S. cities are actually leading with red-hot job markets, according to a study conducted by the European firm Movinga. It measured opportunities based on economic strength for startups and established businesses; standard of living, including disposal income and healthcare benefits; and the inclusion of women, youth and expats in the workforce.

“Now, the strong dollar and booming markets mean that for the US, employment opportunities are thriving,” Finn Age Hänsel, managing director at Movinga, said in a statement. “However, when you consider too that residents of the U.S. must also pay hefty healthcare costs, jobseekers ought to consider the implications on their overall salary and quality of life before a stateside move.”

Boston, home of the World Series Red Sox Champs, topped the list of best American cities to find a job -- largely due to its thriving start-up and business ecosystem, as well as its high-quality educational institutions -- and while Hansel noted that it’s also one of the most expensive cities to rent an apartment, that cost is often offset by high wages and a large disposable income. By comparison, tech havens like San Francisco also landed on the list, yet Hansel said the company took into account long commute times that affect overall quality of life.

Best American cities for job hunting:

1. Boston

2. San Diego

3. New York

4. Seattle

5. San Francisco

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Los Angeles

8. Denver

9. Minneapolis

10. Houston