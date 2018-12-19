J&J loses its battle to overturn a $4.7B baby powder verdict

Things just went from bad to worse for consumer product giant Johnson & Johnson.

After losing more than $40 billion in value amid an explosive Reuters report that it knew its iconic baby powders, at times, tested positive for asbestos, a carcinogen—it lost its bid to overturn a $4.7 billion verdict to plaintiffs who blamed the product for giving them cancer.

On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson lost its motion to reverse a jury verdict that awarded $4.14 billion in punitive damages and $550 million in compensatory damages to a group of women that cited the cause of their ovarian cancer was from its baby powder and other talc products.

The verdict was upheld by Missouri Judge Rex Burlison in circuit court. The plaintiffs, which included 22 women and their families, is one of the largest personal injury awards on record.

On Monday, the company’s CEO Alex Gorksy released a national ad campaign, reiterating to the public that its baby powders are completely safe despite reports from both Reuters and The New York Times.

In the video, Gorksy cites tens of thousands of studies that have proven talc does not cause cancer or asbestos-related disease. Gorsky also referenced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) and other global regulators, have continually proven the product to be asbestos-free.

Despite the appeal, however, shares remain under pressure for the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based pharmaceutical giant with shares taking another dip on Wednesday amid the news.

Gorksy also referenced the Missouri case in the video, saying it planned on appealing the judgement. However, things did not go as planned for the company.

Last Friday, Reuters released a detailed investigation chronicling how J&J knew about the presence of cancer-causing asbestos in its iconic baby powder and allegedly hid it from the FDA on at least three tests by three different labs from 1972 to 1975.

J&J immediately released a statement following the article, saying it was “one-sided, false and inflammatory.”

"Simply put, the Reuters story is an absurd conspiracy theory, in that it apparently has spanned over 40 years, orchestrated among generations of global regulators, the world's foremost scientists and universities, leading independent labs, and J&J employees themselves," the company said in a statement. It said that J&J's baby power is "safe and asbestos free,” citing the studies of "more than 100,000 men and women,” which they said shows talc does not cause "cancer or asbestos-related disease."