Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Features

JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display

'You must not worry about Santa Claus,' the president wrote on Oct. 28, 1961. 'I talked with him yesterday and he is fine. He will be making his rounds again this Christmas'

Associated Press
close
The young Lieutenant Jack Kennedy writes a series of letters to the mother of a sailor killed on his navy vessel, PT-109. Her heirs learn they contain never-revealed details of PT-109’s deadly encounter with a Japanese destroyer.video

JFK letters to mother of sailor killed on PT-109 discovered

The young Lieutenant Jack Kennedy writes a series of letters to the mother of a sailor killed on his navy vessel, PT-109. Her heirs learn they contain never-revealed details of PT-109’s deadly encounter with a Japanese destroyer.

BOSTON — In the throes of the Cold War, the Soviet Union was planning to test a massive nuclear bomb in the Arctic Circle.

Continue Reading Below

But in a letter to then-President John F. Kennedy, a young Michigan girl was most concerned about the North Pole's most famous resident.

“Please stop the Russians from bombing the North Pole,” 8-year-old Michelle Rochon, of Marine City, pleaded, according to news reports at the time. "Because they will kill Santa Claus.”

Kennedy's brief, but reassuring response to Rochon is part of a trove of holiday-themed archival materials being featured this month at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. “You must not worry about Santa Claus," the president wrote on Oct. 28, 1961. "I talked with him yesterday and he is fine. He will be making his rounds again this Christmas.”

Kennedy also told Rochon that he shared her concern about the Soviet Union’s test, “not only for the North Pole but for countries throughout the world; not only for Santa Claus but for people throughout the world.”

CONDOLEEZA RICE TALKS NEW BOOK THAT COMPARES THE COLD WAR TO PRESENT DAY

Photos of the Kennedys celebrating Christmas in the White House and copies of the family's Christmas cards are among the other holiday keepsakes being highlighted in a seasonal display in the library's lobby.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Rochon, who now goes by the last name Phillips, told The Boston Globe in 2014 that she never thought the letters would resonate the way it did back then, when it turned her into something of a national sensation.

"I was just worried about Santa Claus,” she told the Globe.

The Soviets, meanwhile, made good on their threat to bomb the North Pole. Two days after Kennedy penned his letter, they dropped the "King of Bombs,” as it was dubbed in Russian.

Reportedly 1,570 times more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined, it shattered windows as far away as Norway and Finland. It's still considered the most powerful man-made explosive ever detonated.

Kennedy and other world leaders were quick to denounce the bomb test, The Washington Post reports. None of the officials statements, however, addressed Santa's fate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS