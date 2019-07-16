A look at JFK Jr.'s net worth and will, 20 years after his death

Tuesday marks 20 years since John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when the single-engine plane he piloted plunged into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha's Vineyard.

A young boy leaves flowers in front of the building where John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette lived at 20 North Moore Street in the Tribeca section of New York on July 19. People have left flowers, balloons, handwritten notes and drawin Expand

Although a final number on his net worth varies, the 38-year-old was a multimillionaire when he died in 1999.

His fortune was estimated at $30 million-$100 million dollars, with the bulk of his personal estate going to the children of his older sister, Caroline.

His former assistant tells People magazine he would not want to be forgotten.

FILE PHOTO MAY 1997 - Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and John F. Kennedy Jr., seen in this file photo at a May 1997 event at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, released a letter through the Kennedy Library Foundation March 16 criticizi Expand

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, 11, Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg, 9, and John B. Kennedy Schlossberg, 6, reportedly inherited their uncle’s posh Tribeca apartment and his share of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ sprawling Martha’s Vineyard estate, which is currently up for sale.

(L-R) Jackie Kennedy Onassis w. son John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline Kennedy. (Photo by Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Jackie and John Kennedy walk with their two children, John and Caroline.

Among other items they reportedly received were their uncle’s clothing, furniture and mementos from their grandfather, former President John F. Kennedy, including a rocking chair, a PT-109 tie clip, gold Cartier watch and a silver money clip.

Kennedy also apparently left cash to his sister and her children, cousins Timothy Shriver, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr as well as his personal lawyer, assistant, his former nanny and his mother’s former assistant.

Two boats carrying Massachusetts State Police divers from the Underwater Recovery Unit depart from Menemsha harbor on Martha's Vineyard Island, July 19, to search for the wreckage of the single engine plane belonging to John F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy's Expand

The Bessette family, who has one surviving daughter today living in Michigan, reportedly reached a $15 million dollar settlement with Kennedy's estate in 2001 in a wrongful-death suit.