Japanese company sells $270 toaster that makes 1 slice at a time

Bread lovers who want to enjoy the “perfect” toast every morning may want this $270 toaster.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. rolled out its TO-ST1-T bread oven in Japan last month that’s aimed to toast a single slice of bread to perfection. The appliance is designed to have the slice of bread taste like it’s “freshly baked” each time a consumer opens the lid.

“We wanted to focus on the single slice, and treat it with respect,” Akihiro Iwahara, the head of technical development at Mitsubishi Electric's home-appliance unit, told Bloomberg on Thursday. “Our technology and know-how from rice cookers helped us come up with a way to trap and seal moisture.”

The device retails at $270 (about 29,000 to 30,000 yen), while a normal toaster that takes two slices of bread could cost as little as $25.

The bread oven is designed to toast the slice while maintaining its “soft, chewy” texture. The appliance is shaped like a waffle maker and has a clamshell design and "sealed thermal insulation structure” where it heats up the slice of bread by using two plates that reach up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The unique structure bakes the moisture and aroma in the bread without leaving it from the inside” of the appliance, the product’s description on Mitsubishi’s Japanese site read.

The Mitsubishi bread oven heats up the slice of bread between two plates that reach up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. (Mitsubishi)

The toaster really only accommodates square slices rather than round-shaped loaves such as bagels. Users could toast the bread with cheese or an egg on the top.

“Given Japanese tastes, there are a lot of people looking for a refined and delicate experience,” Hiroaki Higuchi, general manager for marketing at Mitsubishi Electric’s home-appliance unit, told Bloomberg. “We're not asking customers to get rid of their toasters, but to enjoy this as an entirely different category.”

This isn’t the first time Japanese consumers have shelled out money for the perfect toaster. The Balmuda, a toaster that uses water to keep the bread moist, was introduced to the market a few years ago and sold for $230.