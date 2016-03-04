iPhone 5 to Launch October 15: France Telecom CEO

article

Apples iPhone 5 will launch on Orange in Europe on October 15th according to comments from the CEO of the carriers parent company, France Telecom.

FT chief executive St�phane Richard, who has openly discussed Apples plans for the iPhone ahead of announcement in the past, told the French press that the iPhone 5 will launch on Orange in mid-October, TechRadar reports.

If we believe what we have been told, the iPhone 5 will be released on 15 October, the CEO said without elaborating.

Apples iPhone 5 has previously been rumored to be set for an October 7th release, which may still be the case in some markets. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 5 alongside an updated iPhone 4 model at a press event later this month or early in October.

