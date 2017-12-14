Indonesia November Trade Surplus $130 Million

Indonesia's trade surplus dropped to $130 million in November from $895 million in October as imports rose faster than exports, as investment in the country rose, official data showed Friday.

The trade surplus was lower than the $1.1 billion median forecast of 10 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

The nation's exports amounted to $15.28 billion in November, rising 0.3% from October and 13.2% from a year earlier, the official Statistics Agency said.

Imports rose 6.4% from a month earlier to $15.15 billion, up 19.6% from a year earlier. Imports rose from a month earlier due to higher inward shipments of mechanical and electrical appliances.

During the first 11 months of the year, Indonesia booked a $12.02 billion trade surplus.

