H&R Block CEO Fires Back After Trump’s Trash Talk

H&R Block CEO: There are ways to simplify the tax code
H&R Block CEO Bill Cobb on the company’s first-quarter results, tax reform and Donald Trump.
In an interview on FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, H&R Block CEO Bill Cobb provided insight into presidential candidates’ push for tax reform.
“The tax code is used to administer social programs. The complications really come from… dependent care, child care, the Affordable Care Act -- all of these social programs are administered through the tax code because they know that Americans once a year have to come and fill out the tax return,” he said.
Cobb also responded to Donald Trump’s calls to simplify the tax code and ‘put H&R block out of business’ during an interview with FBN.
“There are ways to simplify the tax code… It isn’t like we want complexity. I have to train all these people… We have been in business for 60 years and even back in 1955 [the] tax code was pretty simple, yet people came to us for help… people always want help -- this is an intimidating piece and Congress makes the laws… there’s going to be 535 people any presidential candidate has to deal with, ” he said.
