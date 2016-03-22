How to Divvy Up Social Media Responsibillity

article

What is one tip that you have for effectively delegating the job of social media marketing at your company? -- Scott H. of Detroit, MIThe following answers are provided by the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Founded by Scott Gerber, the YEC is an invite-only nonprofit organization comprised of the country's most promising young entrepreneurs. The YEC promotes entrepreneurship as a solution to youth unemployment and underemployment and provides its members with access to tools, mentorship, and resources that support each stage of a business's development and growth. E-mail your questions about best practices for starting up and/or managing a small business to smbs@foxbusiness.com.

No. 1: Never Delegate Social Media Externally From Laura Roeder of LKR

Remember that social media is not just marketing but customer service -- people are interacting with, and asking questions about, your company and the person answering them must be knowledgeable. And it's especially important because a bad social media interaction can be spread virally in seconds. Choose someone who is able to answer any question and can speak in the voice of your brand.

No. 2: Use a Team Platform to Manage From Logan Lenz of Endagon

Depending on the size of your company, there's often the need for more than one person to manage social media accounts and engage with customers. Whether it's through multiple profiles or inquiry delegation, social media management platforms like Hootsuite are extremely valuable when organizing the social media tasks throughout a large team.

No. 3: You Have to Know What You're Asking From Thursday Bram of Hyper Modern Consulting

Just deciding your business needs a Facebook page or a Google+ presence and then finding someone to handle the workload isn't enough. Before you can delegate, you have to have a good picture of what your competitors are doing and what results you can get -- as well as what the work really entails. Otherwise, social media can turn into a black hole.

No. 4: Build a Social Media Strategy From Andrew Saladino of Just Bath Vanities

Establish clear objectives and success metrics for your social media campaign. Identify the best channels and approach for your company and look for available opportunities that might be available on some of the less known social media Websites. Craft a unified concept and company message to be used throughout all communications.No. 5: Why Your Company's Biggest Evangelist Should Run Social Media From Matt Wilson of Under30CEO.com

If you want to delegate social media, you need to find someone who is absolutely obsessed with your company. Bring on a person whose passion oozes out every time they speak about your product or service. This is the only way to stand out in a crowded marketplace. Make sure that person is extremely outgoing, helpful and most of all, sincere.

No. 6: Set Time Standards From Elizabeth Saunders of Real Life E®

You can always do more with social media, so it's important that you clearly explain how much time you would like someone to spend on different social media activities. Also, you should establish standards of average response times to new messages so that you provide a consistent customer experience.

No. 7: Master the Corporate Voice From Doreen Bloch of Poshly Inc.

Before delegating social media marketing, choose and be able to describe your company's voice. Is your firm fun and chatty online? News-centric and authoritative? Witty? Then, ensure your social media team members master the tone. If all your social media marketers speak consistently, your social media implementation will be more successful.

No. 8: Delegate to Core Competency From Lauren Maillian Bias of Luxury Market Branding

Recognize the social media strengths and interests of each person in your company. Delegate specific aspects of social media content to team members that are most competent in that space and let them crush it. If your team works on their core competencies they will always be excited and passionate about the content they create. And, most importantly, that content will be authentic.

No. 9: Make Sure They Understand Your Company From Lucas Sommer of Audimated

You should be 100% on the same page with whomever you are delegating social media to. Social media is the public relations of the Internet community and whoever is responsible for managing your social media should have a firm understanding of the goals you have for social media and how you are going to portray your business.

No. 10: No Weak Links From Arjun Arora of ReTargeter

Every member of your company has a public voice, so it's important to make sure that your entire team is involved with your brand socially. This means they should be sharing the great things that you do with their network. But everyone must be in line with your brand's mission. Make sure that your company defines its core value proposition, and make it a point for every employee to adhere to it.