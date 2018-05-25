How Sara Goff journeyed from fashion to fiction

Sara Goff had worked in the fashion industry in New York City for nearly seven years when she made a decision: She was finally going to quit to pursue her dream of becoming a published author.

“It’s something I always wanted to do,” Goff, the author of “I Always Cry at Weddings,” told Trish Regan during a FOX Business interview on Friday. But instead of majoring in creative writing in college, Goff opted for English literature. “I didn’t major in creative writing because I was afraid,” she said. “I didn’t think I was good enough, even though I knew that’s what I wanted to do.” When she graduated, she took the first job she was offered. It paid well, and suddenly she had worked there for seven years. Eventually, Goff said, she realized that she needed to pursue creative writing or have regrets for the rest of her life.

Goff quit her job and went on to publish her first novel, “I Always Cry at Weddings,” which examines the life of a New York City woman who makes choices similar to the decisions Goff had faced.

“You’re out of your comfort zone, and you’re often facing the unknown, so you have to muster up a lot of courage,” Goff said of switching careers. “You have to keep an open mind, and you have to be ready to make mistakes and try things and learn.”