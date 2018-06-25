How Illinois can become the fastest-growing state in America

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday discussed how his state can climb out of its deep debt hole.

“If we reduce the regulatory burden on our businesses with our workforce … location… [and] our transportation network we can become one of the fastest-growing states in America,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Monday.

According to Rauner the state is facing a debt crisis of about $200 billion.

Pension reform, shrinking the cost of government bureaucracy and making the economy more competitive, he said, will help close the debt gap.

But odds are with a Democrat legislature not much will get done.

Rauner added he is working hard to fill more seats with Republicans in the Illinois House of Representatives.